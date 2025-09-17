Actor and wrestler Sangram Singh has been grabbing headlines for the past few days due to rumours of his alleged relationship with actress Nikita Rawal. Sangram, who is married to actress Payal Rohatgi, expressed his shock over the baseless rumours about his marital life. A few days back, a source close to the development had revealed that Sangram and Nikita, who are very discreet about their relationship, are very serious about each other. Amid this, Payal Rohatgi has been sharing a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, fueling the speculations. Wrestler Sangram Singh Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Payal Rohatgi on 14th Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

Sangram Singh Reacts to Divorce Rumours

Addressing the divorce rumours with wife Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh clarified that his interaction with Nikita was purely professional. He said, "Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3-4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as "sir" and I respectfully call her "ji". Beyond that, I don't know her much."

The wrestler also expressed disappointment over how easily unverified news about someone’s personal life spreads these days and said, "I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumours are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don't waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December."

Sangram Singh shared that recent divorce rumours have also left him feeling deeply disturbed."I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news should not be published without my confirmation, " he said.

Payal Rohatgi Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Husband Sangram Singh’s Affair Rumours

Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (September 17) and shared a series of cryptic posts about betrayal and a rich man. Sharing a picture with Sangram Singh from their wedding reception, the Dhol actress wrote, "Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls."

Payal Rohatgi’s Cryptic Note on ‘Betrayal’ Amid Sangram Singh’s Dating Rumours

In another post, also from their wedding reception, Payal penned a cryptic note which read, "Asked a rich man how he did it and he said 'I stopped trying to help everyone'." ‘Overdose Might Kill’: Did Payal Rohatgi Mock Shefali Jariwala’s Death During WhatsApp Chat With Journalist Amid Divorce Rumours?.

Another Post Shared on Instagram by Payal Rohatgi

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s Relationship

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh first met on the reality show Survivor India in 2011. The duo developed feelings for each other and eventually started dating. After being together for over 12 years, they decided to take the next step and tie the knot in 2022.

