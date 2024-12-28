Payal Rohatgi is one such name that consistently makes it to the headlines for some reason or the other. The Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss contestant is known for her bold and unfiltered opinions on trending topics, primarily related to cinema and politics. This time, Payal Rohatgi has made headlines due to rising troubles in her marital life. She married wrestler Sangram Singh in 2022, but it seems their marriage has hit a rough patch, as the actress recently shared a video of them fighting online. Payal Rohatgi Urges Fans To Help Fund Her Father’s Cancer Treatment Amid Financial Strain; Says, ‘Request My Fans and Followers To Donate Generously’ (View Post).

Payal Rohatgi Shares Ugly Fighting Video With Husband Sangram Singh

A video of Payal Rohatgi having a verbal fight with her husband, Sangram Singh, has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, which was originally uploaded on Rohatgi's YouTube channel, showed the actress recording her husband as she lashed out at him. She said, "Tumhare ghar mein auraton ke saath. Tum log padhe likhe nahi ho, theek hai par raise baat ki jati hai auraton ke saath?" (Is this how women are spoken to in your family? It's okay if you're uneducated, but is this how you talk to women?)

Payal Rohatgi Records Her Verbal Spat With Husband Sangram Singh

When Sangram Singh retaliated and said that she was misbehaving, Rohatgi further escalated the quarrel and said, "Apna background dekha hai? Gaon mein sab ghunghat wai auratein hi to paid hui hai tumhari. Unki aukaat kya hai, bacche paida karna aur ghunghat karna aur Khana banana." (All women in your village stay in veils. What work do they have? just bear children and cook).

Check Out Payal Rohatgi’s Latest YouTube Video:

Rohatgi also warned her husband against taunting her with comments about her inability to bear a child. She said, "Mujhe taunt mat marna ki tu baccha paida nahi kar sakti." Even if there are misunderstandings between the two, they should resolve them among themselves. However, in this case, the actress records their quarrels and uploads them to her YouTube channel as if it were a vlog. ‘Are You Broke?’: Payal Rohatgi Slams ‘Anupamaa’ Star Rupali Ganguly for Sending INR 50 Crore Defamation Notice to Stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Videos of Payal Rohatgi's verbal altercation with Sangram Singh went viral on Reddit, sparking mixed opinions. Many users speculated that the actress might be experiencing mental health issues based on her extreme behaviour.

