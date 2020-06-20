Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise is being mourned by fans all over. It is now the turn of the Israel foreign ministry to express grief. "Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed," Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry, wrote on Twitter on behalf of all fans of the late actor in his country. ‘It Was Unbelievable,’ Sidharth Shukla Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

Along with the tweet, Cohen shared a link of Sushant's song "Makhna" from his digitally released film, "Drive". The peppy track was shot in Israel. "Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below," Cohen added, referring to the song. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Sandip Ssingh Writes a Note to Ankita Lokhande, Says ‘Only You Could’ve Saved Him’ (View Post)

Deputy Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry's Tweet For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed! Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

A few days ago, Sushant had a tribute n Indonesia when his songs from the hit film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" were played on a giant screen at a park there. Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).