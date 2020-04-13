Ron Perlman Birthday Special: From Hellboy To Pacific Rim, Taking A Look At Some Finest Performances By The Actor

Ron is celebrating his 70th birthday today (picture credit - Instagram)

Ron Perlman has given us some stellar performances ever since he began his career in 1981. He really got into the teeth of the characters that he has played so far. Many required him to use a lot of prosthetics thereby spending a considerable amount of time in the makeup chair. However, his deep voice is instantly recognizable, no matter the amount of makeup on his face. The titular character in Beauty and the Beast television series is what really shot him to fame. Over the years, he went on to star in many successful films and cemented his position in Hollywood.

Ron celebrates his 70th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of the finest performances that he has given so far.

Hellboy

Perlman collaborated with Guillermo del Toro quite a few times in his career. However, their best outing has to be the Hellboy series. In 2019, David Harbour played the titular role in Neil Marshall's version of Hellboy, but he was criticised by a huge set of people, who thought that Perlman's version was much lighter and had a playful feeling to it. Hellboy Movie Review: David Harbour Stars in a Tedious Reboot That Fails to Make Good of Its Bonkers Setting.

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim is Perlman and del Toro’s another outing together. It won't be wrong to say that this one is the latter's biggest film to date. The film made huge money as it grossed more than $400 million worldwide. Apart from Perlman (who plays a Hannibal Chau, a shady underground scammer), Pacific Rim also stars Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam, and Rinko Kikuchi, who play the ragtag team of pilots given the job to control the man-made robots to fight the race of alien monsters, who have landed on earth to destroy it.

Alien: Resurrection

Sure, Alien: Resurrection wasn't received very well by the cine-goers, but Ron's act as Johner, a space pirate, who along with his team members must stop a genetically-modified breed of the eponymous alien from destroying the world, was appreciated by many.

Blade II

Before Hellboy, del Toro and Perlman came together for the big-budget comic book adaptation and the sequel to Blade. Again, many didn't like the movie much, but there are many scenes where Ron absolutely nails it, especially the action sequences. Well, we wish Ron a very happy birthday. We hope he is having low-key celebrations given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.