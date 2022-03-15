The teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Runway 34' was unveiled by Bollywood star Salman Khan on Tuesday morning. The 47-second video clip showcases a thrilling ride in an aircraft flown by Ajay and Rakul with difficulties coming towards them as they cannot land their flight due to heavy rainfall. Runway 34 Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Is Dark and Thrilling; Trailer To Be Out on March 21! (Watch Video).

Alongside the teaser, Salman wrote on Twitter: "I don't have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34." Inspired by true events, the trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will be released on March 21. ‘Mayday Is Now Runway 34!’ Ajay Devgn’s High-Octane Thriller To Release In Theatres On April 29, 2022 (View Posters).

Watch the Teaser Video Below:

Produced by Ajay Devgn Films, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' is landing on Eid, April 29.

