It has been long since we got to see Bollywood films and the favourite jodis on the silver screen. We do get to see their glimpses individually through social media posts and video interviews but that's that. But Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans might just cheer up a little bit as their new commercial is out. Let us warn you that this ad is all about their chemistry and cheesy bond more! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Beautiful Memory of her Debut Film Refugee as She Completes 20 Years in Bollywood (View Pic).

The duo partnered professionally for this ad of water tanks, pipes and fittings brand. They look casually elegant in this video. The couple is seen indulging in a slow dance while flirting with each other. Saif, in one of his dialogues says, 'people think we act like we are happy.' (Ahem).

When it comes to looks, Saif looks dapper in a purple shirt and a formal bearded avatar. On the other hand, stunner that Bebo is, she glows in a strappy black and blue dress. They look amazing together! Check out the video below.

Here's The Ad Video:

View this post on Instagram Will Saif be successful in playing a prank with Kareena? A post shared by Vectus Industries Limited (@vectusindustrieslimited) on Jul 4, 2020 at 10:10pm PDT

Saifeena have worked in a couple of films together including Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan. Saif will be next seen in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Dil Bechara releasing on July 24. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Coming back to this starry ad, would you like to see them on the silver screen again?

