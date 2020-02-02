Saif Ali Khan's Sunday Outing With Son Taimur Ali Khan Captured in These Cute Pictures is Too Adorable to Miss! 

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Taimur Ali Khan without a doubt is one of the most famous starkid. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's three-year-old son is the apple of the eye for paparazzi who never miss a chance to click the little munchkin. On Sunday, February 2, Saif Ali Khan was spotted with Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra. Taimur seemed to be in a playful mood as he was seen running around, grinning on his day out with dad. In the pictures, we later see Saif lifting Taimur up over his shoulders when they are crossing the road on the street. Looks like Saif and Tim Tim were having some Sunday fun given that Kareena had to jet off to Hyderabad for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Beats The Lifetime Collection Of Chef, Kaalakaandi And Laal Kaptaan In Just Two Days!

Saif and Taimur were seen dressed in casuals for their outing. The two make one of the cutest father-son duo in Bollywood and are often seen having a great time together. Saif recently revealed that Taimur has been pampered a lot by his family members, especially by mommy Kareena. He revealed, "I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife’s first (laughs), She kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he bullies everyone at home. I don’t want to go to school, so all that’s happening." He further also revealed how Taimur doesn't like hearing a 'no' from someone. Jawaani Jaaneman: How Saif Ali Khan’s Jazz Is One of the Riskiest Characters That the Actor Has Done in Recent Times (SPOILER ALERT).

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's Sunday Outing:

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Another Adorable Picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Saif has kicked off 2020 on a great note with two successful films. While the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was loved by the audiences, his recent release Jawaani Jaaneman too has got a great response. The actor now has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline and we are sure it's going to be exciting.