Director Mohit Suri's latest release, Saiyaara, is making serious waves, unexpectedly pulling large audiences to theatres. The intense romantic film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Ahaan Panday, actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, has previously worked behind the scenes on several popular films, including Rock On 2, before making his Bollywood debut. Aneet, on the other hand, started out as a model and later appeared in Salaam Venky and the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. The movie is performing exceptionally well at the box office and is trending on social media. It hasn’t even completed a week in theatres, and fans are already eager to know about its OTT release. So, let’s find out more. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Saiyaara’ OTT Release

According to several media reports, streaming giant Netflix have acquired the digital rights for Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer romantic musical is expected to arrive on the platform approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release (July 18). This means that the film might arrive on OTT in late September or early October.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

According to a report in the India Times, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal also suggested that Saiyaara might be released on Netflix. He said, "Mohit Suri has a strong rapport with Netflix. So I feel that it will be the OTT platform of choice for Saiyaara. However, the final call will be made on the prices quoted."

‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Report

To everyone's surprise, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara did wonders at the box office without any fancy promotions. According to a report by Sacnilk, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer opened with ₹21.5 crore in India, with collections only rising - INR 26 crore on Day 2 and INR 35.75 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, the film collected INR 24 crore, bringing its total domestic box office collection to INR 107.25 crore. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate young man chasing his dream of becoming a successful singer, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a writer. The film follows how their paths cross and how they pursue their dreams together while tackling the many obstacles life throws their way.

