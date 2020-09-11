Filmmaker Sajid Khan is once again engulfed in the #MeToo row after Indian model Paula accused him of casting couch at the age of 17. The director was already accused of sexual harassment by a few women from the industry when the #MeToo movement was at peak in India. Now after Paula has come out with her public statement against Sajid, singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a stand for her. Indian Model Paula Accuses Sajid Khan of Sexual Misconduct, Reveals He Asked Her to Strip to Get a Role in Housefull.

In her tweet, supporting Paula, she addressed Bollywood with the slogan that celebs are using in support of Rhea Chakraborty. She wrote, "Let’s #SmashThePatriarchy #Bollywood? “Indian model Paula: Sajid Khan asked me to strip for getting a role in Housefull.” (P.S did the film have an age appropriate role for a 17 year old? Romancing 40 plus men maybe?) HOW MANY WILL SPEAK UP? @IndiaMeToo." #ArrestSajidKhan Trends On Twitter After Model Paula Accuses Housefull Director Of Sexual Misconduct (View Tweets).

Sona Mohapatra's Tweet:

Let’s #SmashThePatriarchy #Bollywood? “Indian model Paula: Sajid Khan asked me to strip for getting a role in Housefull.” (P.S did the film have an age appropriate role for a 17 year old? Romancing 40 plus men maybe?) https://t.co/sReaKNJJfk HOW MANY WILL SPEAK UP? @IndiaMeToo — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 11, 2020

In her statement on Instagram, Paula had said, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic)."

