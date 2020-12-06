Actress-singer Zara Khan, daughter of veteran actress and singer Salma Agha, has filed a complaint against a woman, who sent death threats and vulgar messages to her on Instagram. The complaint was filed on November 6 against a 23-year-old female from Hyderabad. [Exclusive] Jogan Singer Zara Khan Can’t Wait to Shoot the Music Video: ‘Counting the Days Kind of Situation’

"The accused sent vulgar messages and murder threats on Instagram. A duplicate Instagram account was made by the accused. We wrote a letter to Instagram who helped us," Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar, Oshiwara police station, told IANS.

"We sent a notice on Friday. The officer who had gone to give the notice found that she was not responding properly. She was not ready to come only. Medical treatment is yet to be done, but she looked mentally disturbed. She didn't react like a normal person," he added. Zara has worked in films like "Aurangzeb" and "Desi Kattey".

