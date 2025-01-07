Amid the continued death threats to Salman Khan after the firing at his Galaxy Apartments home in April 2024 and the murder of his good friend and politician Baba Siddiqui in October 2024, it has emerged that bulletproof glass has been installed at the Bollywood actor's home in Mumbai. A few days ago, there were videos showing work being carried out at the balcony of Salman's Galaxy Apartments home in Bandra west, Mumbai. Fresh pictures and videos show a blue bulletproof glass installed on the actor's balcony to protect him from any firing incidents.

Salman Khan's Security Enhanced Further in 2025

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently serving time in jail, and his gang have issued several death threats to Salman Khan. The threats came after the Blackbuck Poaching Case of 1998 where the actor was accused of hunting down a chinkara, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community. After the death threats in 2023 and the gunshots fired at Salman Khan's house in April 2024 by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi's aides, the actor's security was increased manifold. Multiple bodyguards at shooting locations and events guard the actor. After the killing of Baba Siddiqui allegedly by the same Bishnoi gang in October last year, Salman Khan's shooting at Bigg Boss 18 in Film City, Mumbai, had been stopped for sometime. The actor returned to BB18 sets with enhanced security. Salman Khan Receives New Threat? Video of Beefed-Up Security at Bollywood Superstar’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra Surfaces Online – WATCH.

Bulletproof Glass at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments - Watch Video

For the shooting of his film Sikandar at Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad, people had to reportedly go through multiple layers of security to enter the premises. In spite of that, there was a security breach at the Taj hotel where Salman was shooting. Not taking any chances, Salman Khan has secured his home with bulletproof glass. The actor had earlier got two bulletproof cars for his safety.

Salman Khan Birthday Celebration

In spite of threats, Salman Khan continued to shoot for Bigg Boss 18 and Sikandar. He also travelled to the UAE for his Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 tour with Bollywood beauties Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia and more. The actor celebrated his birthday on December 27 at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home and later at Anant Ambani's special event for him in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Salman Khan Cuts 4-Tier Cake With Niece Ayat, as Mukesh and Nita Ambani Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ (Watch Video).

The superstar has never replied to any of the death threats and keeps his head high, relying on his trusted bodyguard Shera and other security personnel.

