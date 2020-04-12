Salman Khan Spreads COVID-19 Awareness The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Way! (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood is currently the most active on social media. The nation-wide lockdown in India has got everyone scroll their thumbs through various apps. Now, the actors are also making the use of this opportunity to spread awareness the 'cool' way! Look at this latest post by Salman Khan and you will know! The superstar took to micro blogging site to share a funny video to give the right message. Mumbai Police Uses Main Hoon Na's Scene To Advocate Wearing Masks And Twitterati Proves Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Always Believed In Social Distancing (Tweets).

In the video there are two 'then and now' scenes where we see a scene from his film Maine Pyar Kiya first. Later, this scene takes a contemporary twist as the new age version of the scene takes a hilarious turn. It has the message of 'If MPK releases now...Happy Easter Stay focused and stay strong!.' Check out the tweet below.

Salman Khan's Tweet:

If MPK releases now... Happy Easter Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

It is fun to see how various movie scenes are being used to to spread the awareness against COVID-19. Social distancing is must to follow and everyone is making an effort to convey this in quirky ways.

Earlier, Mumbai Police shared a scene from Main Hoon Naa to spread the word. Before that, Jaipur Police too cashed in on the ongoing controversy of Masakali 2.0 to warn everyone against roaming outside during lockdown. Well, if that's the way how people are understanding, why not?