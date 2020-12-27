Salman Khan turns 55 today, but the actor seems to have not aged beyond 35. His style, swagger and body can give all the young men a run for the money. Of course, he is the heartthrob of the nation and wishes for him are coming in from all walks. Actors who look up to him took to social media to share birthday wishes. Actors who have worked with him also shared memories and lovely messages online. We are compiling some of the best birthday wishes that have come in for the superstar today. Salman Khan Says Audience's Health and Safety Is More Important Than Radhe's Release (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit, who has worked in some of the biggest hits with Salman, shared a pic with the actor on this special day. South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu also wished the Bollywood macho man. Anu Malik shared the song "Sau Dard" to wish the actor. Beautiful choice. Pulkit Samrat also wished. Salman Khan Birthday: 5 Awesome Shirtless Fight Sequences of the Actor That Will Make You Say 'Koi Toh Rok Lo'.

Madhuri Dixit

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day 🎂🤗 pic.twitter.com/5OFBrCKbg6 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 27, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Wishing the super cool @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday! Good health, happiness and peace always 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 27, 2020

Anu Malik

Happy birthday dearest @BeingSalmanKhan Thank you for your authencity, Thank you for your simplicity, Thank you for your Amazing talent. May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never ending bliss! Have a great one. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhanhttps://t.co/PVPWbYzFlN — Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) December 27, 2020

Punit Malhotra

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan sir! Here’s wishing you the best day and yet another stellar year ahead! Have a super one 😃👍🏻💪🏻 — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) December 27, 2020

Pulkit Samrat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Guru Randhawa

Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan sir a very happy birthday 💥❤️ Love you sir #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lU4lArFdoo — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 27, 2020

Anees Bazmee

BEING the best HUMAN always! Here's wishing the 'Prem' of many a very happy birthday. Stay blessed and loved forever @BeingSalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DVcskQGYS3 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 27, 2020

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in movies like Radhe and Antim. The former was supposed to release earlier this year but was delayed due to the pandemic and there's been no update about its new release yet. Antim stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role and Salman plays a key role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).