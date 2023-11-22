Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen donning the uniform for the film Sam Bahadur, where he is essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw. The actor said he gets drawn to films which depict stories of “real heroes from our motherland and history.” Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Captures Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's Essence in Meghna Gulzar's Biopic (Watch Video).

Talking about what draws him to stories based on army or real heroes, the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ star said: “There is always a sense of pride and immense responsibility when you wear the uniform on screen. I do get drawn to films which depict stories of real heroes of our motherland and our history.

The actor said: “It is very important to educate along with entertainment to the youth of today’s generation of the heroes who worked for the country and how their contributions are helping us to reap benefits now. Those stories draw me as an audience as well as an artist.” Vicky added: “Any films based on true heroes made with the right integrity will always drive me as an actor."

Watch Sam Bahadur Trailer Here:

On the work front, after Sam Bahadur, Vicky will be seen in Chhava, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).