National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has welcomed actors Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah to the cast of his Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa'. Producer-Director-Writer Sudhanshu Saria says, "Shikha and Sohum are both brilliant actors. These parts were written for them and I can't believe I get to welcome both of them into our ensemble. It's just a dream come true for me." Radhika Madan Bags New Film 'Sanaa'.

Backed by his production house, Four Line Entertainment, the forthcoming film is a daring introspective drama. On joining the cast, Sohum says, "As an actor I wait for scripts that have so much passion and thought behind them and Sanaa was just bursting with it. I'm thrilled about what we are going to be able to achieve with this film and I am thrilled Sudhanshu thought of me for this part."

Shikha added that Sudhanshu is very aware of the impact he wants to make with 'Sanaa'. She added: "It's wonderful to be part of a film that has been written with so much thought and sensitivity and I can't wait to start shooting with Sudhanshu and his brilliant team." Shikha Talsania Opens Up About Her Marathi Debut With ‘Shantit Kranti’, Says ‘There’s Massive Scope for Regional Content on OTT’.

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria and starring Radhika Madan, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah, 'Sanaa' will hit the floors soon. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running 'Masoom', a series for Amazon Prime, and he is co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime Season 3' for Netflix.

