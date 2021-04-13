Actress Sanya Malhotra shared a new picture on social media on Tuesday and she looks every inch stunning in the post. In the Instagram image, Sanya is dressed in an ivory crochet dress with a plunging neckline. The actress is seen flaunting her curly hair and she looks a way from the camera. Sanya captioned her post with a sun emoji. Dance Deewane 3: Sanya Malhotra Recalls Being Rejected by Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Sanya's latest film "Pagglait" released on OTT a while back. In the film, she is Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow with in a few months of marriage. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband. Pagglait Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra and Ashutosh Rana’s Performances Make This Netflix Drama a Decent One-Time Watch (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Sanya Malhotra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

The dramedy, directed by Umesh Bist, also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

