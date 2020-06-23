Choreographer Saroj Khan has been reportedly admitted in a hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. She complained of breathing issues and was soon rushed to the hospital as per a report in TOI. However, the ace Bollywood dance guru is now doing well and will be mos probably discharged on Wednesday. She was taken to the doctors a few days ago as per this report. Saroj Khan Reveals That Madhuri Dixit Refused To Leave Her Rehearsals For 7 Days During Tezaab.

A source told the publication, "A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it’s not COVID-19. She is feeling better now, and is likely to be discharged tomorrow."

Indeed it is a relief that the dance icon is hale and hearty now. She had recently made her comeback into the choreography space after a long gap. She choreographed dance sequences for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also once again reunited with her 'favourite student' Madhuri Dixit Nene for Kalank and directed dance sequences of the film. Saroj is best known for her dance direction for songs like "Hawa Hawai," "Ek Do Teen," "Tamma Tamma Loge," "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga", "Dola Re Dola", "Yeh Ishq Haaye" to name some of them. We wish Saroj Khan a speedy recovery!

