Satish Kaushik's sudden demise on March 8 has sent a shockwave in the industry. Reportedly, the actor-director passed away due to a heart attack in Gurugram while he was travelling. As soon as this news was out, many celebs paid tribute to the artist. Now, even Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have mourned loss of the versatile star. Check it out. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: All You Need to Know About the Late Actor-Director and the Tremendous Legacy He Leaves Behind Through His Films.

Salman Khan

Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8OYsBmSjhd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2023

Ajay Devgn

Woke up to the sad news of Satishji’s (Kaushik) demise. I've shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTO2kFAPr3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 9, 2023

