Satyajit Ray’s Visual Artist, Acclaimed Photographer Nemai Ghosh Dies at 86

Famed photographer Nemai Ghosh, known for his very fruitful two-decade long association with auteur Satyajit Ray, died at his residence here on Wednesday following cardio-respiratory failure, a family member said. Ghosh, 85, the only Indian lensman to have clicked film director Michaelangelo Antonioni at work, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter. Ghosh, who was given India's fourth highest civil honour Padma Shri in 2010, worked with Ray from 1969 till the director's demise in 1992. Aan Actress Nimmi aka Nawab Banoo Passes Away At 87.

Fond of black and white photography, Ghosh always shot with anolgue camera and stayed away from digital ones. He came in contact with Ray during the filming of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and the association continued till Ray's death after his last celluloid venture Agantuk. A theatre actor, Ghosh had worked with stage legend Utpal Dutt before he took to photography.

Nemai Ghosh, Satyajit Ray’s photo-biographer, passes away. Cartier-Bresson said Ghosh ‘allows us to be intimate with filmmaking, and to feel the drive, the alertness and the profundity of this giant of cinema’. (Ghosh’s 1969 pic of Ray directing Sharmila Tagore & Soumitra C) pic.twitter.com/VPzcRf5hNS — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) March 25, 2020

He had also worked with legendary film director Ritwik Ghatak in 'Jukti Takko Aar Gappo', Mrinal Sen in 'Interview' and 'Calcutta 71', Goutam Ghose in 'Paar' and 'Antarjali Jatra'. He was also the still photographer for Mira Nair's The Namesake when the shooting was done in Kolkata. He also served on the board of jury at the 2007 National Film Awards.