Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan Among 100 Singers Who Unite to Dedicate ‘One Nation One Voice’ Anthem for Frontline COVID-19 Warriors

Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, 100 renowned Indian singers have decided to come together for 'One Nation One Voice' - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of the PM-CARES fund. The initiative is an acapella rendition by 100 artists from the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) in 14 languages and is the largest anthem platform ever."The anthem will be dedicated to the nation by Lata Mangeshkar Ji on behalf of ISRA on 3rd May 2020," said legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join Lady Gaga’s ‘One World Special’ to Celebrate COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video)

Further commenting about the event, she said: "Singers are artists who have always expressed numerous feelings of the masses in several musical ways.""Thus, when all of us are fighting against Corona as One Nation ably led by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we 100 Singers of the Country under ISRA decided to express our love for the nation and dedicate this Song as One Voice," the 86-year-old musician said. The catch point of the anthem is that every artist has recorded from home, in view of the lockdown. Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramaniam, Pankaj Udhas and Other Popular Singers Unite for a Virtual Concert to Pay Tribute to COVID-19 Warriors.

A never-before-seen coming together of artists for a cause, the 'One Nation One Voice' anthem will have legendary singers, including Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi, and 80 more artists. Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA thanked the singers for their contribution and said: "One Nation One Voice in aid of PM CARES is a dedication from ISRA where 100 artists pay tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the Coronavirus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown.

"The song will be released on May 3, across over 100 platforms, including TV, Radio, Social Media, Applications, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH, and CRBT. The anthem is an initiative taken by Sonu Nigam, Srinivas, and Sanjay Tandon. Speaking of the inspiration for the anthem, singer Sonu Nigam said: "This is a collective tribute to the mammoth struggle and effort our Government and the entire medical and health workers are putting together in these times of global crisis.

100 singers coming together from different corners of India, is an unprecedented show of solidarity and love."The song will be released in 14 languages which include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Rajasthani, and Odiya.