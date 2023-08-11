He's charming, intelligent and at the same time, super funny. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fans are hard to miss as he gives epic responses to the most absurd questions. In his latest Ask Me Anything session, fans had a lot to ask about his upcoming film Jawan but also had a sprinkle of bizarre questions that can tickle the funny bone. A user during the session asked the King of Romance: "Sir ji ladki kaisai pataye kuch tips dijiye." To which, SRK said: "Pehla sabak yeh 'patana patana' mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan" Shah Rukh Khan’s Wit Wins the Internet! Jawan Actor Asks 'Dunki Bhi Lagte Ho??!' to a Fan Who Had This To Say About His Fiancée!.

One was curious to know about his electricity bill, to which the 'Jawan' star replied: "Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata. #Jawan." A user wanted SRK to give "gaali" if not reply to him. SRK chose a classy reply: "Teri baat ka baida maroon….ha ha. (learnt this lovely non gaali from one and only Jackie Shroff!!) happy? #Jawan" One tried to age-shame SRK, but unfazed by the question the superstar had a mic-drop worthy answer. He said: "Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan." Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Rajinikanth Had Come on Jawan Sets to Bless Him During His #AskSRK Session.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Reply Post:

Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata. #Jawan https://t.co/WFEUKIZKrb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Response On Social Media During #ASKSrk Session:

One asked: "#Jawan hone ke liye body honi chahiye? Patla hun sir isiliye pooch raha hun." SRK said: "Body nahi heart chahiye bas. #Jawan." One asked if he will watch the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' to which the star said with excitement: "Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan" Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

