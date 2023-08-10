In Shah Rukh Khan's latest #AskSRK session, a fan talked about about how he asked his fiancée to go watch Jawan, and she replied "mere Jawan to tum ho". Now SRK is known for his hilarious witty replies and he dished out another one saying "Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya..." Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Rajinikanth Had Come on Jawan Sets to Bless Him During His #AskSRK Session.

View SRK's Full Response Here:

Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan https://t.co/BIJeNsVSxE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

