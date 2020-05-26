Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Others Heap Praises on Madhuri Dixit’s Debut Single, Candle (Read Tweets)

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Several Bollywood stars took to social media to gush over Madhuri Dixit's just-released debut single "Candle" on Tuesday Shah Rukh Khan appreciated Madhuri's effort on Twitter: "All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice and how beautiful is she!!! Awesome." Madhuri Dixit’s Debut Single Candle Out: Actress Dedicates This Inspiring Melody to Frontline Workers Fighting COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Madhuri Dixit was touched by the message. She replied: "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.I am so happy you liked the song." Among others who praised Madhuri's "Candle" was Anil Kapoor, who worked with the actress in several hits. "A beautiful message and song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit!" wrote Kapoor. Lilly Singh Gives an Explosively Sexy Tribute to Madhuri Dixit on Her 53rd Birthday, Receives a ‘Cute’ Reply From the Dhak-Dhak Girl (View Post)

SRK Praises Madhuri's Debut Single

All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome. https://t.co/41Hi5ZgyUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 26, 2020

Anil Kapoor Can't Stop Praising His Total Dhamaal Co-star

A beautiful message & song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit! pic.twitter.com/9NjsknTjrm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 23, 2020

Hrithik Roshan Praises Madhuri Dixit's Voice

Have you heard this yet ? https://t.co/LRO044jJgV what a beautiful voice you have mam . @MadhuriDixit 👏👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 24, 2020

Alia Bhatt Absolutely Loved Madhuri Dixit's Debut Song

Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit 😍😍. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle https://t.co/1In9rHkwF8 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 23, 2020

