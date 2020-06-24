Actor Shekhar Suman is of the opinion that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. In his words, "there is more than meets the eye". Hence, the veteran actor has formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It is called #justiceforSushantforum. On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman tweeted thanking netizens for extending their support to the forum. "Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..im in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape. plz don't lose hope and be patient..i assure you that we will do our best to bring about a closure in his case." Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke About His Fears and Said Death Was Scary in An Old Interview (Watch Video)

"Don't let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world. #justiceforSushantforum," wrote Shekhar Suman in two separate tweets. On Tuesday, Shekhar Suman had announced the formation of his forum with a tweet where he wrote: "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support." Sushant Singh Rajput Was NOT Replaced In Fitoor And Half Girlfriend Over Nepotism; The Late Actor Revealed The Truth in An Old Interview

"It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye," the actor mentioned in a separate tweet. #justiceforSushantforum trended on twitter throughout Wednesday as netizens extended their support to the purpose of the forum. Netizens since last week have been demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant has been viral for over a week now.

"Truth should come out in the forefront, it's a cold blooded murder giving a face of suicide. CBI investigation should be carried out and everyone involved in this should be behind the bars. JUSTICE delayed is JUSTICE denied. #justiceforSushantforum," tweeted a user. "#justiceforSushantforum..It's been more than a week still we can't get over his passing away. Do u know why? bcz he was not someone From a millionaire family, he was one of us a simple guy frm Bihar and dts y we can't stop relating us to him. Now we want only justice for him," wrote another user.

Shekhar Suman Forms Justice For Sushant Forum

Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Shekhar Suman Says the Culprits Won't Be Spared

Don't let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020

Shekhar Suman Assures to Bring Closure to the Case

Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..im in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape.plz don't lose hope and be patient..i assure you that we will do our best to bring about a closure in his case. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020

"This Bollywood Mafia people must be punished too. They not only tortured sushant but also did not come out to support his family after his death. No other punishment is bigger than we Stop watching Mafia's movies.

#justiceforSushantforum," expressed another user.

