Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on June 24. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is based on true events about a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment. Sherdil-The Pilibhit Saga Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Sayani Gupta’s Film Revolving Around ‘Man And Nature Conflict’ Looks Promising (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "An insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest." So, if you are planning to watch Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga: Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta Share BTS Picture From the Sets of Srijit Mukherji’s Film.

Cast

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Plot

The movie revolves around Gangaram, played by Pankaj Tripathi. He adopts the infamous tiger practice and is willing to give up his life, so that the families of his village benefit from the government money, which is promised to the family of any tiger attack victim.

Watch Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Trailer:

Release Date

Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, Neeraj Kabi-starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

How To Book Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Movie Tickets Online?

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the movie's tickets. KK's Song Dhoop Paani Bahne De From Pankaj Tripathi's Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga Unveiled (Watch Video).

Review

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for this comedy drama is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).