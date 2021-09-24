Shershaah was a huge success and people are still talking about the Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film. Malhotra got a chance to inaugurate the 1st Himalayan Film Festival. The actor took to social media to share pictures from the event.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with 'Shershaah' today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur. Thank you for having us🙏🏼@ianuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/jvSzVGdIDv — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 24, 2021

