Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media account to wish her grandmothers, Asha Bhosle and Meena Khadikar. The legendary Indian playback singers and sisters from the Mangeshkar family celebrate their special days on the same day, incidentally. While Asha Bhosle celebrates her 87th birthday, Meena Khadikar celebrates her 89th birthday. The Aashiqui 2 star shared their snaps on Instagram. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Celebrate 2 Years of Stree, Actress Shares BTS Pictures.

In her post dedicated to their birthdays, she wished 'Asha ajji' and 'Meena ajji' with their heartwarming pic together. She wrote in the caption, 'Double birthday love.'

For the uninitiated, Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kolhapure is the daughter of classical singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure- a cousin of Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Asha Bhosle, Usha Bhosle.

Shraddha's Post

View this post on Instagram Double birthday love 💕🎉💜@asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 7, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is set to work opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. This will be for the first time that the duo will share the screenspace. It is also rumoured that she will be a part of Malang 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).