Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are celebrating two years of their film, Stree. For those, you don't know, Indians celebrate the release of every film every year. BTW, Rajkummar is also celebrating his 36th birthday today. The two actors took to their social media platforms and shared pictures for the movie's anniversary. While Shraddha shared throwback pictures from the sets of the movie, Rajkummar shared his where the caption expressed his mind.

Rajkummar wrote, "पलट (पर अगर हमारी स्त्री आपको पीछे से बुलाये तो पलट कर कभी नहीं देखना)" Shraddha wrote, "Will always cherish being a part of such a beautifully written and directed film."

Check Out The Pictures Posted By Shraddha Kapoor Here:

#2YearsOfStree 👻 Will always cherish being a part of such a beautifully written and directed film 🙏 @rajndk @amarkaushik pic.twitter.com/evulPBMtYX — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 31, 2020

And More...

Check Out Rajkummar's Post Here:

Stree was a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj and DK. The movie was set in the small town of Chanderi which is being haunted by a witch who abducts men. Rajkummar played the role of a tailor who gets swept into the madness. Shraddha plays a witch-hunter. Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana also played important roles in Stree. The movie went on to become a box-office hit earning over Rs 170 crore against an estimated budget of Rs 23 crore.

