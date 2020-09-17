Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha. This event marks the end of the inauspicious time and marks the beginning of the much-awaited festival, Durga Pujo. Mahalaya is celebrated with great zeal by the Bengalis around the world as it is believed that Goddess Durga descended the Earth on this day. On the auspicious occasion of Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media platform to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans and that includes veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and many others. Shubho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes and Happy Vishwakarma Puja Messages Take Over Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Goddess Durga and wrote, “Shubho Mahalaya ! ... Ma Ashchey ..” The gorgeous Sushmita Sen wrote, “#shubhomahalaya Here begins Devi Paksha!!! I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter..Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!! I love you guys!! #DUGGADUGGA”. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs on this auspicious occasion. Shubho Mahalaya 2020 HD Images and Wallpaper For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs And Messages to Share on the Day.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3662 - Shubho Mahalaya ! ... Ma Ashchey .. pic.twitter.com/1rJNneVQzL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2020

Sushmita Sen

🙏 #shubhomahalaya 🤗❤️ Here begins Devi Paksha!!! I pray this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter..Maa Durga brings hope, love & courage..rights all the wrongs..and heals like no other!!🤗😍❤️ I love you guys!! #DUGGADUGGA 🙏💃🏻❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/ZcnuJ5bs1N — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 16, 2020

Bipasha Basu

Anupam Kher

Wishing #ShubhoMahalaya to all the Bengalis in the world. May #MaaDurga continue to bless everybody with love, peace and prosperity. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/CsrPXJWV4a — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020

Boney Kapoor

May the arrival of Maa Durga bring an end to all your miseries and May you stay blessed with happiness. #Shubho Mahalaya. pic.twitter.com/gx9G0VVHo3 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 17, 2020

Koena Mitra

Laksmi Manchu

Meditate today! #ShubhoMahalaya new moon. Pray to your ancestors. Poweful stuff yall. Shambo.. may all of you be happy.. be content.. be fulfilled 🙏 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 17, 2020

PM Narendra Modi, who celebrates his 70th birthday today, has also extended wishes to his fans. He wrote, “This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!” Durga Puja celebrations will be held this year between October 22 and October 26.

