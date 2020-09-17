It is a significant day, for Hindus in India. Two major festivals are celebrated today—Shubho Mahalaya and Vishwakarma. Shubho Mahalaya 2020 is on September 17 and Vishwakarma Puja 2020 is also on the same day. Devotees have taken to Twitter to share Shubho Mahalaya 2020 wishes and Happy Vishwakarma Puja messages. As we celebrate these significant festivals today, in this article, we bring you the latest tweets, viral posts, HD images and messages that netizens are sharing on the microblogging platform. From Maa Durga HD images to Vishwakarma Jayanti greetings, check how devotees are celebrating the festival day with joy.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a very significant event for the people of the Hindu community. There are a lot of rituals that devotees observe on this day. Mostly, it is about worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, and their tools/machine they work or operate on. People decorate their houses, offices, shops, etc. to mark the celebrations on this day. Those who observe all the rituals dutifully on this day, they are blessed by Lord Vishwakarma – son of Lord Brahma – with success in their life ahead. Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send in Honour of The Divine Creator.

On the other hand, Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha Shraddha and heralds the beginning of Durga Puja—the significant festival for Bengalis. This year, Mahalaya Amavasya is observed on September 17, more than a month before the start of Durga Puja 2020, which will be observed from October 22 to October 26. Below in this article, let us check how social media users are celebrating these two festivals. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Greetings, Quotes & Maa Durga HD Images: Wish Happy Mahalaya with WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Messages and GIFs Ahead of Durga Pujo.

Check Tweets:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya'. May Maa Durga bless us with peace, prosperity and happiness. Shubho Mahalaya #DurgaMaa pic.twitter.com/Yrf8V7zcMo — 𝓑𝓲𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪 (@bidishalolo) September 17, 2020

Shubho Mahalaya

Shubho Mahalaya May the divine powers of Maa Durga bring happiness in everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/UfvMEp0Ul0 — Rajkumar Jangra🇮🇳 (@DharmaWorrier) September 17, 2020

Twitterati Share Mahalaya Wishes

Wishing you a very very very Shubho #Mahalaya . pic.twitter.com/3cLqpSRhQt — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙞 シ︎ (@pradverse) September 17, 2020

Auspicious Festival

Shubho Mahalaya... Happy Beginning of Durga Pujo... May Goddess Durga bless all of us with strength to fight our battles.. — saurav chatterjee (@mea_gulpa) September 17, 2020

The Festive Season Begins

Shubho Mahalaya everybody The festive season is just around the corner Goddess Durga has begun her descent after having vanished the evil demon Mahishaasura and to remind us of this victory, we have the auspicious day of 'Mahalaya' not only a religious and spiritual pic.twitter.com/2cgtFSdF7w — Justice for Our ⭐ Sushant Singh Rajput (@Jyoti36467293) September 17, 2020

Shubho Mahalaya Wishes

"Tobo achintyo rupo chorito mohimaa..." Your inconceivable beauty, character and grandeur... To everyone fighting the good fight everywhere...Shubho Mahalaya! pic.twitter.com/y6R5I6QyRV — trisha ◟̽◞̽ (@mortalenemiesx) September 17, 2020

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes

Vishwakarma Jayanti Messages

The festival of Vishwakarma Puja teaches us an important life lesson that we must respect the skills of the artisans,carpenters,sculptors,architects, mechanics and technicians, without whom, life wouldn't be as easy and comfortable as it is. A happy #VishwakarmaPuja to All. pic.twitter.com/KzwkjeW7se — Sashank Chakraborty (@SashankGuw) September 17, 2020

More Wishes Pour in on Twitter

Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to everyone. Let us celebrate this day by offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for a successful tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1oTux857Lp — विद्युत कर्मचारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति शाहजहाँपुर (@VKSSSSPN) September 17, 2020

Happy Vishwakarma Puja

Wish u a very happy and joyfull Vishwakarma Puja to all#VishwakarmaPuja pic.twitter.com/uaBBNSGxz5 — Rohit (@BharstWillRise) September 17, 2020

More Festival Greetings Pour in

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 pic.twitter.com/9qm6JrWNsl — Praveen Kumar Jain (@Praveen88705681) September 16, 2020

Mahalaya 2020 sets the festive mood right for Bengalis whose wait for the grand celebrations of Durga Puja now begins. While this year, the festival will be limited because of the pandemic, the festive cheer and enthusiasm will remain the same. Just like the observation of Vishwakarma Puja 2020 today—low-key celebration, but the festive joy can be felt around you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).