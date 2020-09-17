It is a significant day, for Hindus in India. Two major festivals are celebrated today—Shubho Mahalaya and Vishwakarma. Shubho Mahalaya 2020 is on September 17 and Vishwakarma Puja 2020 is also on the same day. Devotees have taken to Twitter to share Shubho Mahalaya 2020 wishes and Happy Vishwakarma Puja messages. As we celebrate these significant festivals today, in this article, we bring you the latest tweets, viral posts, HD images and messages that netizens are sharing on the microblogging platform. From Maa Durga HD images to Vishwakarma Jayanti greetings, check how devotees are celebrating the festival day with joy.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a very significant event for the people of the Hindu community. There are a lot of rituals that devotees observe on this day. Mostly, it is about worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, and their tools/machine they work or operate on. People decorate their houses, offices, shops, etc. to mark the celebrations on this day. Those who observe all the rituals dutifully on this day, they are blessed by Lord Vishwakarma – son of Lord Brahma – with success in their life ahead. Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send in Honour of The Divine Creator.

On the other hand, Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha Shraddha and heralds the beginning of Durga Puja—the significant festival for Bengalis. This year, Mahalaya Amavasya is observed on September 17, more than a month before the start of Durga Puja 2020, which will be observed from October 22 to October 26. Below in this article, let us check how social media users are celebrating these two festivals. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Greetings, Quotes & Maa Durga HD Images: Wish Happy Mahalaya with WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Messages and GIFs Ahead of Durga Pujo.

Mahalaya 2020 sets the festive mood right for Bengalis whose wait for the grand celebrations of Durga Puja now begins. While this year, the festival will be limited because of the pandemic, the festive cheer and enthusiasm will remain the same. Just like the observation of Vishwakarma Puja 2020 today—low-key celebration, but the festive joy can be felt around you.

