Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be soon seen in the YRF comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the new Bunty, has charted a path on his own. His performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy made audiences take notice of him and since then there has been no looking back for him. The actor recently shared his thoughts on nepotism and the grind that outside talents have to go through. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals How His Upcoming Film Fulfilled His Dream of Stepping Into the Iconic YRF Studios.

The actor says, "It is a known fact that outsiders take way longer to make their presence felt in the industry. I have seen many who have gone through a lot before they were even spotted to do something substantial despite having serious talent. I too have had my fair share of struggles for many years, which I truly cherish, before I got my break." Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Luv Ju: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Make A Sizzling Pair In This Track Sung By Arijit Singh (Watch Video).

He goes on to thank his mentors for empowering him, he adds, "I will be forever grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani for the opportunities they have given me at the start of my career. I would be no one today without their hands over my head. I know I'm one of the fortunate strugglers who have got the attention that we truly deserve. I know of many who didn't. It's sad but it's the truth."

Commenting on the insider vs outsider debate, he explains, "Yes, insiders do get spotted early, they have it easy to get their first break and also get many more opportunities than the outsiders get. It's a reality of this industry and every other industry of the world. It's almost like a law of the land. Nepotism exists and outsiders have to work that much harder to make their presence felt but there's beauty in that hard work too."

But, Siddhant is of the opinion that hardships mould a person and prepare them for the long battle that comes with success. "It (being an outsider) shapes you and your thoughts and steels your mind to achieve what you truly want in life. The only way outsiders in Bollywood can survive is by getting the love of people through our craft and I'm concentrating on doing just that. Hope I manage to entertain the audiences so that they keep coming back to watch me on the big screen and give me wind beneath my wings to soar," he concludes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).