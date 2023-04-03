The trend of visible thongs has become controversially popular these days. But did you know that Plymouth is crowned the 'thong capital of UK' as women love flashing bums in lingerie there? While some people consider purchasing undergarments to be a routine part of life, while others view it as an amazing flashy addition to their style statement. A lot of people in the UK concur that thongs have become more than just a daily need but a fashionable edge to add to your look. As evidenced by the 72,000 monthly Google searches for "lingerie," you will not believe what has been found. Lingerie experts Lounge examined sales statistics from the previous year. Korean Netizens React To The Viral "Visible Thong" Trend.

Lounge identified the most popular underwear styles in each location, from thongs to briefs. Newcastle won the title of the city most obsessed with lingerie because it had the top ranking for lingerie browsing and was the second-largest buyer over the previous year. With the fourth-highest lingerie sales per capita and the fifth-highest number of searches, Leeds came in second. Wolverhampton rounds out the top three with the most lingerie sales over the past 12 months, but it came in at number 14 when it came to lingerie browsing.

However, Plymouth residents appeared to enjoy flashing their butts when it came to who liked to see thong the most, they won. In the majority of the UK, thongs were discovered to be the most popular underwear design, but Plymouth residents snatched up the most. The remaining four cities—Leeds, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, and London—also preferred this type of underwear the most.

Some regions, however, preferred to keep it short and obviously preferred a little more coverage around the buttocks. According to the study, people in Aberdeen purchase the most briefs, with Plymouth and Wolverhampton following closely behind.

