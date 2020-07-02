Coronavirus quarantine has been all about throwbacks for most celebrities who have been missing their outdoor activities amid lockdown. Much like us, Bollywood celebs too are reminiscing their vacations and those amazing beachy holidays they enjoyed pre-coronavirus. Recently, actress Sonali Bendre also took to Instagram to share a Throwback Thursday post with some old pictures of herself. The actress in her post revealed that she's missing her long hair days and also her abs back in the day. Sonali Bendre Sticks to Positivity Even When the Whole World Is in Chaos.

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to post old pictures sporting a bikini where she was seen flaunting her perfect abs. While we believe the actress still looks as stunning as she did back in the day, the actress captioned her pictures as, "If only this wasn’t a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand.... and of course those abs and the flowing hair!" The post received a lot love from her fans as well as friends. Taapsee Pannu commented on this post with heart-eye emojis. Also, one of Sonali's closest friends, Sussanne Khan wrote, "You look just as gorgeous today with ur beautiful shorter hairdo." Sonali's husband too had an adorable thing to say as he commented, "Always and forever."Sonali Bendre Is Planning to Make a Comeback in Bollywood!

Check Out Sonali Bendre's Post Here:

Sonali is known to post throwback pictures quite often. Recently, she shared another gorgeous old snap as she wrote, about the things she will tell her 20-year-old self. She captioned it as, "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).