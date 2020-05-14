Sonam Kapoor Dedicates Heartfelt Appreciation Post for Anand Ahuja, Calls Him ‘The Best Husband in the World’ (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Spilling love all over Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday posted a throwback picture from her trip to Paris with husband Anand Ahuja. Dedicating the post to her husband, Sonam penned down an appreciatory caption for him. While the 'Bhane' owner is seen in a black blazer over grey-coloured narrow bottom pants. Sonam Kapoor Gives Her Glamorous Photoshoot a Funny Twist With Hilarious Captions and We Can’t Stop Laughing! (View Pics)

Sonam is seen slaying in a white embroidered dress. "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don't know what I'd do without you @anandahuja love you," the 'Neerja' actor wrote in the caption. Sonam Kapoor Gives an Inside Tour of Her Spacious Delhi Abode, Shares ‘Snapshots During Quarantine’ With Hubby Anand Ahuja (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor's Appreciation Post for Hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Shares Yet Another Still of Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram Why is this so cute.. 😍 @anandahuja @jalan_varun A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 13, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Earlier this week, the actor had given a glimpse of how she is spending the lockdown by posting pictures in which she was seen reading books with her husband.