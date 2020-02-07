Sonam Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture of Anil Kapoor, Says He's Inspiring Everyone With His Timeless Appearance From Mr India to Malang

Anil Kapoor's throwback picture. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the Bollywood releases this week is Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang. After the film's first look had come out, fans couldn't help but notice how amazing and timeless Anil Kapoor looked even as he posed with the younger cast. The actor seems to be anti-ageing and when it comes to his performances, Kapoor seems to be only getting better and better than his previous hit films. At the recently held special screening of the film, Anil Kapoor was accompanied by his daughter Sonam Kapoor. While the movie has received mixed reviews, Sonam was surely impressed with her father's performance and went on to Twitter to reveal the same. Sonam Kapoor Defends Dad Anil Kapoor’s Pic with Dawood Ibrahim, Says ‘He Went to See a Cricket Match with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor’ (Read Tweets).

Sonam took to Twitter to post a picture of Anil Kapoor from his 1987 film Mr India and his recent release Malang and wrote how he has been inspiring generations with his work. The actress wrote, "Mr India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best!" Well, we can't help but agree that Kapoor has been entertaining since years now and his versatility sure needs appreciation. In both the pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen sitting on the car bonnet. Malang: Twitter is Crushing Over How Anil Kapoor at 62 Is Looking Younger Than His Co-Stars - Read Tweets.

Check Out Sonam's Post Here:

Mr. India and Malang!🎬 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor ❤#UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/ljDlr6pTlo — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 7, 2020

Malang has received average reviews from critics. The film's romantic thriller plot has been compared to Mohit Suri's other film. Ek Villian. After Malang, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht, based on the Mughal history. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles and is slated to release on December 24, 2021.