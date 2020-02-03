Sonam Kapoor Defends Dad Anil Kapoor’s Pic with Dawood Ibrahim, Says ‘He Went to See a Cricket Match with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor’ (Read Tweets)

Sonam Kapoor on Anil Kapoor’s Pic with Dawood Ibrahim (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is again in the middle of a Twitter controversy, after a journalist questioned her father's links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the ever outspoken daughter slammed the reporter for insinuating. The issue arose after Sonam shared post from an English daily about the shooting that took place near Jamia. "This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those." A Charmer in a Charming Outfit! Sonam Kapoor’s All Glam Look for the Night is a Winner.

Responding to her tweet a journalist commented: "Yes, you raise your voice very intensely. Please tell the country whether your father's picture with terrorist Dawood is related to his karma or his religion?" She was then questioned about her father, actor Anil Kapoor's links with mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. The journalist taunted the actress saying since she was generally vocal about opinions on everything, she should also tell the country about the photo of her dad and Dawood together. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Erdem Is Like Sunshine on a Cloudy Day, All the Way From Paris!

Sonam Kapoor Responds to Father's Pic with the Most Wanted Don

Sonam's Response

बात सही है कि जब आप दूसरों की तरफ एक उँगली उठाते हो तो तीन उंगली आप की तरफ उठती है। आपने ट्विटर पर एक उंगली का इस्तेमाल किया इसलिए ही तीन उंगलियां आपकी तरफ उठ रही हैं। पर "दुर्भाग्य" से मैं इतना काबिल नहीं कि दाउद और पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रिय अनील मसर्रत के साथ तस्वीर खिंचा सकूं — Ashok Shrivastav (@ashokshrivasta6) February 3, 2020

The journalist asked whether that relationship was based on 'Karma' or 'Dharma'. Sonam replied: "He (Anil Kapoor) went to a cricket match with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. I hope Lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence."