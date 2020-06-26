Arjun Kapoor rings in his 35th birthday today and his family is busy celebrating his special day albeit virtually. While sister Anshula Kapoor earlier shared a rather emotional post to wish her brother dearest, now it's Sonam Kapoor who has joined his list of birthday wishes. The Neerja actress took to her Instagram account to share a super adorable birthday wish for her actor brother and it has truly warmed our hearts. We knew Arjun is a doting brother and seeing his sisters pour so much love on him only proves us right. Arjun Kapoor Birthday: 5 Blockbusters Of The Handsome Hunk That You Can Watch Online!

"Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear," captioned Sonam while sharing a couple of throwback pictures with Arjun from her pre-wedding festivities. Arjun's special day will be marked by all his close family members and we're expecting a virtual fam-jam by the Kapoors for this Kapoor boy. Arjun Kapoor Gets the Sweetest and Most Emotional Birthday Wish from Sister Anshula Kapoor, 'You’ve Given Me Everything Under the Stars'.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish for Arjun

Even as Sonam continues to fight her online trolls, the actress ensures she sends in warm wishes to her dear ones on their special days. While the comment section on her Instagram account is restricted, we'd like to virtually send tons of heart emojis to show our appreciation. Meanwhile, we are patiently waiting for his ladylove Malaika Arora to post something adorable for her man. All eyes on Mala's post next!

