Actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of producer-actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has clarified that he has not quit films. Sooraj Pancholi Suffers Severe Burns on ‘Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath’ Sets; Actor Injured Intense Action Sequence of Upcoming Film.

Sooraj took to Instagram after reports about him quitting the acting business started doing the rounds on the internet.

View Sooraj Pancholi's Post:

He wrote: “There are a few articles out there stating that I have quit films… Let me clarify

That is not at all true!”

The actor captioned the note with a heart, folded hands and a clapboard emoji.

Sooraj was an assistant director on films such as Guzaarish by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger. In 2015, he made his acting debut in the romantic action film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. The film is a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.

He then acted in Satellite Shankar, which was released in 2019. Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film stars Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash. It is based on the life of Indian soldiers, tells a story of the adventures of Indian soldier.

After Satellite Shankar, Sooraj was seen in Time to Dance and followed the story of an injured ballroom dancer who gets her hopes up when she meets the perfect dance partner. Overcoming her painful past, she strives to succeed without losing her heart to her new teammate.

After a four year hiatus, he made a comeback with Kesari Veer, a historical action film directed by Prince Dhiman. The films Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma. It tells the story of Rajput warrior Hamirji Gohil, who fought against the Tughlaq empire to protect the Somnath Temple from destruction.

When the film was set to release, Bollywood star Salman Khan turned cheerleader for the young actor.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring his and Sooraj’s pictures. The image had the two resting their heads on their folded arms atop a surface, looking directly at the camera with intense gazes. Both are wearing black shirts. Salman is flaunting slicked-back hair while Sooraj has his hair tied up in a top knot.

For the caption, the star wrote: “Abhi raat hai, subah Sooraj chamkega @soorajpancholi.”

Sooraj took to the comment section and wrote: “Love u sirr!! (sic).”

The son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab too shared the same image and captioned it: “#UNCONDITIONAL SIR! @beingsalmankhan.” ‘His Classes Were Going On’: Zarina Wahab Reveals Jiah Khan Tried Calling Her Son Sooraj Pancholi a Day Before She Died, Claims She Was Depressed Due to THIS Reason.

The video montage and the picture had the song Main hoon hero tera playing in the background.

