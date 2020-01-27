Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Has a Strong First Weekend, but Falls Short of ABCD 2’s Figures

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D (Photo Credits: T-Series)

Released on 3100 screens and with a big marketing blitzkrieg, Street Dancer 3D got a more-than-decent opening weekend at the box office. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is a spiritual sequel to his ABCD franchise and stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. The movie had released on January 24, along with Kangana Ranaut's sports drama, Panga. Thanks to the starry cast and the appeal for the ABCD films, Street Dancer 3D got a bigger opening and dominated over the opening weekend as well. Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees Rapid Rise, Mints Rs 23.47 Crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the first weekend figures of Street Dancer 3D, and they are really good. Street Dancer 3D has collected Rs 41.23 crore over the opening weekend, with the highest figures coming on Sunday with Rs 17.76 crore. Compared to these, Panga has only managed to make Rs 14.91 crore. Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Performs Decently in Its Opening Weekend Despite Limited Screens; Collects Rs 14.91 Crore.

Check out Taran Adarsh's Tweet on Street Dancer 3D's Earnings:

#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

However, if you compare Street Dancer 3D's box office earnings with that of its predecessor, ABCD 2, also starring Varun and Shraddha, the result is pretty interesting. ABCD 2 had a better box office opening weekend, despite the film coming out in 2015, earning Rs 46.35 crore. What's even more interesting is the fact that both the movie had got some very scathing reviews and had only strived on their big-screen dance spectacles. Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Watch Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Film for the Fantastic Dance Sequences. Snooze Through the Rest!

The reason why Street Dancer 3D may not be matching up to ABCD 2 could be because Panga had eaten some of its share of the pie. Also, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released a couple of weeks back, is still doing tremendous business at the box office. Let's see if Street Dancer 3D manages to amp up the collections in the days to come.