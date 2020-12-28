Suhana Khan has a huge fan base and she never disappoints them, her Instagram profile is enough to prove. She might not be seen in public unlike other star kids, however, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter never misses to give a glimpse of her cool, fun-filled life through social media platforms. Suhana often shares selfies on Instagram and her latest post has grabbed netizens’ attention. The beauty has shared a mirror selfie and her mommy’s BFFs are all hearts for it. Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Toned Physique And Flashes Her Million Dollar Smile In This Selfie!

Gauri Khan’s gal pals – Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor – have shared heart emojis in the comment section on Suhana Khan’s latest Insta post. Well, no one can take their eyes off from this gorgeous star kid. She has posed with utmost perfection in her chic outfit, kept her makeup subtle, hair wavy hair was left open, and completed a her look with that perfect smile and pose.

Suhana Khan’s Latest Selfie

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides the lovely ‘Bollywood Wives’, even Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan’s cousin Alia Chibba are all hearts for this pic of Suhana Khan. Navya dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post, whereas Alia dropped loved-up emojis. So what do you think of Suhana’s selfie? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

