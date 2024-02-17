Suhani Bhatnagar, who gained fame for her role as Junior Babita Phogat in the Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, passed away at the young age of 19 due to complications arising from fluid accumulation in her body. Suhani had met with an accident, which resulted in a leg fracture. The medications she took during her treatment reportedly led to these side effects. She was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for an extended period of time, where her condition worsened. Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19; Actress Was Known for Portrayal of Young Babita in Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

For those who wish to know more about Suhani Bhatnagar, here’s everything you must know about the late actress.

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar?

Suhani Bhatnagar was a well-known child artist, with her performance in Aamir Khan’s Dangal earning her widespread acclaim. Her Instagram, where she had amassed a following of over 23,000, showcased snippets of her life and work, including behind-the-scenes moments from the film's promotions and pictures with the cast and crew.

Suhani Shared Photos With Dangal Cast During The Film's Promotions

Her Insta feeds also showcase selfies with stars like veteran actress Rekha, Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and singer Neha Kakkar.

Suhani's Instagram Selfies With Rekha and Other Stars

Following her role in Dangal, Suhani took a break from acting to focus on her studies.

Suhani's Last Instagram Post

Her last Instagram post, dated November 2021, featured sun-kissed selfies with the caption, “November??” Since then, she has not been active on the platform.

