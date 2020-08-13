Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, posted a new video on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, to reiterate her demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the death of the late actor. ?"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account and her unverified Twitter handle. SSR Case: Ankita Lokhande Supports Shweta Singh Kirti’s CBI Demand, Says ‘We Will Find the Truth and Get Justice Di’

In another post, she is seen holding a placard that reads: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR." She captioned the image as: "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Demands CBI Enquiry from PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut Supports Late Actor's Sister Demand for CBI Probe

Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/2SV1AwaFx7 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

Shweta has already garnered a lot of support for her video, with people leaving comments like "We all stand strong with you", "Hope for the best. We want justice", "We are with you and God is with us". Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, and the late actor's family feels he was murdered. They have alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice. The family has said they were not even given time to mourn Sushant's death, with stories surfacing that he is mentally imbalanced, and photographs of his dead body going viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).