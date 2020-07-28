What may be tagged as a shocking twist to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide probe, his father has now filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. The FIR was registered with the Patna police following which the officials arrived in Mumbai for their further investigation. While the late actor's father has accused her of a number of allegations, he has also mentioned a few of her family members who he believes joined her in the conspiracy against his son. Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for Conspiracy and Abetment to Suicide: Reports.

Currently, pictures of the same FIR are going viral on the internet and that includes a detailed description of his multiple allegations. For the ones who can't access those on social media, we have compiled a list of the same below. Have a look at six important allegations made by Sushant’s father against the actress. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Forensics Rule Out Foul Play; Police To Focus On Abetment To Suicide And Professional Rivalry.

Sushant Didn't Suffer from Depression Before He Met Rhea

Sushant met Rhea in 2019, post which he started suffering from a mental disease. The reason why he became mentally disturbed should be investigated.

Rhea Didn't Let Him Sign New Movies

Apparently, Rhea was also dominating his professional life asking him to sign projects which will only have her as the lead.

Sushant Wanted to Quit the Film Industry

Sushant wanted to leave his acting career and was planning to settle in Coorg, Kerala. However, Rhea was against his decision.

Rhea Took His Jewellery and Cash

When Rhea realised that Sushant is firm about his decision of quitting the industry, she took huge cash, jewellery, credit cards, important documents, laptop and medical records and left his house on June 6, 2020.

Doctors Treating Sushant Conspired With Rhea

Doctors treating Sushant should be questioned. They should be asked about then kind of treatment he was getting and the medicines he was prescribed.

His Bank Transactions Should be Checked

According to his father, Sushant had Rs 17 crore in his account but within months Rs 15 crore was transferred to different accounts. His father demanded all his transactions including the ones by credit card to be investigated.

Check Out the FIR Copy

#SushanthSinghRajput ‘s father files FIR against #RheaChakraborty blaming her for Sushant’s suicide. This is the copy of the FIR registered by Patna police. pic.twitter.com/PnPUWdyFYi — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) July 28, 2020

According to new reports, a team of four police officers has reached Mumbai to discuss Sushant's case with the officers here. The FIR was filed on Sunday in Rajendra Nagar police station in Patna. The actress and five other individuals have been booked under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), Sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), Sec 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), Sec 380 (Theft in dwelling house), Sec 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and Sec 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

