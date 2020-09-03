In further twist to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the CBI on Thursday questioned Bunty Sajdeh, who is the brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan. Sajdeh is the CEO of the Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Limited, where the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and Disha Salian used to work. Ace cricketer Rohit Sharma is married to Ritika Sajdeh. Bunty and Ritika are first cousins. His other sister Seema is married to actor and director Sohail Khan, youngest brother of superstar Salman Khan. ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Doubt That His Death Was Not A Suicide But Murder’ Says The Lawyer Of The Actor’s Father

According to CBI officials, Sajdeh arrived at the DRDO guest house to record his statement. A CBI source said the agency wants to know for how long Shruti Modi and Disha Salian, handled Sushant's account. The agency will also ask Sajdeh about whether Shruti Modi also handled Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's profile. Salian died on June 9, just five days before the death of Sushant on June 14. The source said Sajdel will also be asked whether Sushant spoke to anyone at Cornerstone regarding the sudden death of Salian, who worked for a very short time with the actor.

The agency is also questioning Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit for the second consecutive day along with the late actor's personal staff Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne. It is also simultaneously recording the statement of Sushant's psychiatrist Susan Walker. A CBI source said that Indrajit, who was questioned by SP Nupur Prasad on Wednesday for over nine hours, is being quizzed about his daughter's relations with Sushant and his family members. He will be asked about their break-up on June 8 and her consecutively blocking his mobile number.

Besides, the CBI queries will also include the late actor's financial investment plans, especially after a video clip of Sushant and Indrajit's family members surfaced in the public domain, where the late actor is found talking about quitting acting and starting some new thing in his life. Besides, Indrajit, his wife Sandhya and their children have all been quizzed after the federal probe agency landed in Mumbai August 30 to investigate the June 14 death of the actor.

The federal agency had registered a case on the orders of the central government on August 6 following a recommendation from the Bihar government. The complaint was filed in Patna by Sushant's father K. K. Singh named Rhea, her mother Sandhya, Indrajit, Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others as accused in the case.

