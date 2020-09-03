Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe is now with CBI who has been questioning every person who is somehow related to him or people around him. Now Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer told the media that the family has started to feel this was not a suicide but a murder. Fans of the actor have been crying hoarse of the same possibility since many things about his death came to light. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Visits Late Actor's Flat Again

The lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier conveyed on behalf of his family that no form of media, be it a movie or book can be published about him.

The family is definitely having grave doubt that this is not suicide but a murder: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSingRajput's father. pic.twitter.com/lExs6nAHL4 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Recently, CBI also visited Sushant's flat again for investigation. Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused, her brother, father and many others are being questioned by the investigative agency at the DRDO guesthouse. An IANS report claims that sources revealed to them about what CBI is asking Rhea. Apparently, she has been quizzed about her breakup with Sushant, when she learned about his death and how she entered the mortuary of Cooper Hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).