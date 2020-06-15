Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 04:16 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahesh Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajpur's tragic demise has left a huge void in our hearts and it will never be filled. The actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence and the postmortem report confirmed the same. However, after his uncle and cousin brother requested a CBI probe, his friend Mahesh Shetty and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by police officers regarding the reason that could have prompted him to take such a harsh step. As per a few reports, he was suffering from clinical depression, the medicines for which were found at his residence. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide.

However, if his good friend and Pavitra Rishta co-star, Mahesh Shetty is to believe, the actor had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. As per a report in India Forums, Shetty had called Sushant when his household had informed him that the Chhichore actor had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. The actor had then assured him that he didn't need medicines any longer and there was nothing to worry about. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che To Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues Of The Actor That Will Live Forever!

Mahesh Shetty was also the last person who spoke with Sushant before his suicide and the actor is devastated with his demise. His team had previously requested the media outlets to allow him some privacy and let him grieve this big loss. Sushant's suicide was a major blow to the already grieving industry which had earlier lost its gems in actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Basu Chatterjee and Wajid Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

