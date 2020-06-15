Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 02:48 PM IST
Sushant SIngh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left a void in the Bollywood industry. Aged 34, he was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression. He was also said to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. Even though they never made a public announcement about the same, their Instagram pics and appearances together convinced fans about the same. Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral.

Now, according to ANI, she will be asked to give a statement to the police regarding Sushant's death. The report also claims that she was quarantining with Sushant. She apparently returned to her own home just a day before his demise. The police are reportedly seeking answers from the actress regarding the cause and reason behind taking such drastic step. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns His Demise, 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

On the other hand, cyber crime branch and celebs are advising netizens against circulating insensitive images of the actor. The insensitive coverage by some of the media channels also created a furore on social media. The harsh headlines and forcing into late actor's grieving family's residence was a terrible sight and was slammed by everyone. We hope that Sushant Singh Rajput gets a well-deserved farewell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
