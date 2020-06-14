Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral

Bollywood IANS| Jun 14, 2020 06:42 PM IST
Sushant SIngh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. He hung himself and his body was found by his house help who informed the police about the tragic incident. The actor's body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. Soon after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sudden death sent shockwaves all over, an old picture of the actor with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has gone viral on social media. The photograph, in which they were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai, is said to be their last picture together. They were snapped together on March 11. In the picture, Sushant is seen wearing a blue printed T-shirt and black shorts, while Rhea is seen in a galaxy print yoga shorts and a grey top. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns His Demise, 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'.

The photo in question was shared by Rhea on Sushant's 34th birthday. Check Out Her adorable wish for her rumoured boyfriend.

Sushant and Rhea used to often workout together. They were snapped outside their gym several times. In an interview to IANS, earlier this year, Rhea said she prefers no intrusion into her private life, and that is the reason she never reacts to the rumours of her relationship with Sushant. Asked if all the recent headlines about their reported affair takes away her focus from work, Rhea had told IANS: "Sushant is a dear friend. I have known him for many years! No more comments on this." Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput is Cute and Attractive But...

On Sunday, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence here, by his domestic help who alerted the police. The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai. After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Chhe". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

