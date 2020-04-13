Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput is Cute and Attractive But...

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Unless you are living under a rock, you'd know that Sushant Singh Rajput is currently being linked to Rhea Chakraborty and their numerous holiday pictures together ignited all their affair stories. While the actor insists she's just a good friend (so typical) and there's nothing cooking between them whatsoever, the 2 States actress finally reacted on their dating stories and her revelation was nothing different. In her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Rhea elaborated on her relationship with the Chhichhore actor but refused to tag him as her boyfriend. Did Rhea Chakraborty Just Make Her Relationship With Birthday Boy Sushant Singh Rajput Insta Official?

“Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don’t hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he’s one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don’t know about him but to me, he’s super cute and attractive. But I don’t know what he thinks about me," Rhea said when asked about her relationship status. Sushant Singh Rajput And Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Might Just Star Together In A Film.

Rhea is definitely not the first actress Sushant has been linked to in Bollywood. Earlier there were reports that he's head over heels in love with his Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon. Later there were relationship stories with his Kedarnath co-star, Sara Ali Khan but they both died with time. Meanwhile, we have been hearing stories of how SSR wants to settle down with Rhea but she's not mentally ready and the couple is even planning to live-in together. Guess, that's just the modern definition of "being friends."