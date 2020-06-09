Suswagatam Khushamadeed: Pulkit Samrat’s Upcoming Movie to Spread a Message of Love, Friendship and Compassion

Photo Credit: Instagram

During this difficult time, actor Pulkit Samrats upcoming film "Suswagatam Khushamadeed" intends to spread a message of love, friendship and compassion. "The film has all the elements to entertain viewers with humour as well as engage them emotionally. I'm waiting to see my character pop off the paper, come alive and spread love," said Pulkit. The film is written by Manish Kishore and is to be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. It will be extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow.

"It's certainly going to be a wholesome entertainer with an underlying message of social harmony and how love triumphs over all manmade disparities. My challenge will be to assimilate the varied etiquettes and cultures of both cities through the characters in a humorous way.

Manish has written a beautiful script and it's my responsibility now to translate it on to the screen as beautifully. I'm working with an excellent team and confident of the outcome. Having Pulkit on board to play the lead is an added advantage as he hails from Delhi and is well versed with its discrete lingo and culture," said Dhiraj.